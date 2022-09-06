An explosion in Enerhodar knocks out power

A powerful explosion near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has cut water and electricity supplies.

Ukrainian shelling also damaged a power line to the city of Enerhodar.

Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces shelled the city 15 times in the previous day.

“Today at 12:20 residents of Enerhodar reported about a powerful explosion in the city,” said mayor Dmytro Orlov, who is not in the occupied city, on Telegram.

“After that, the electricity and water supply disappeared simultaneously in Enerhodar,” he added.

Separately, the region’s Russian-backed authorities reported that Ukrainian shelling had damaged a power line to the city.

According to Enerhodar’s military-civilian administration, “as a result of the shelling, the power line in the area of the nuclear power plant was damaged, and there is temporarily no electricity in the city.”

Seven incoming shells, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russian-backed administration in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, which was quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti, Ukrainian forces shelled Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 15 times in the previous day.

“Ukrainian artillery has launched a total of 20 projectiles, including three of them at the nuclear power plant,” said the ministry.

