Announcement of annexation: The US imposed sanctions on Russia

Articles
  • The United States has added more than 1,000 people and firms to its sanctions list.
  • The Treasury Department names hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature.
  • US officials: “We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine”.
In response to Moscow’s annexation move, the US imposed new sanctions on over 1,000 people and companies linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the governor of its Central Bank and relatives of National Security Council members.

The Treasury Department sanctioned hundreds of Russian legislators, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure, and suppliers. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, while the State Department restricted visas for over 900 people.

“We will not stand by while Putin fraudulently tries to annex parts of Ukraine,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Twitter.

“Today, the Treasury Department and the United States government are taking broad actions to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war,” she added.

