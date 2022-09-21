“Anonymous” hacks into Iranian government websites

“Anonymous” hacking collective claimed to have conducted cyberattacks.

After a Twitter account connected to the “Anonymous” hacking collective claimed to have conducted cyberattacks on them in support of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, several government and state-affiliated media websites in Iran were taken down.

According to officials and state media, the 22-year-old woman from the Kurdistan region of Iran passed away in Tehran on Friday after having a stroke and numerous heart attacks while being held by Iran’s so-called morality police due to her “improper” hijab.

The charges that Amini was mistreated or beaten have been refuted by her family, despite the Iranian government’s assertions that she had pre-existing problems that contributed to her death.

A film that was made public early on Wednesday featured footage of the protests that have broken out since Amini’s passing in many Iranian cities.

The changed voice on the video, which purported to be from Anonymous, described Amini’s passing as “the last straw.” “There are other individuals in Iran,”

The two primary Iranian government websites seem to have been the major targets of the attacks.

One is the government’s “smart services” website, which offers a variety of online services, while the other is dedicated to distributing government news and official interviews.

According to a social media account that is thought to be linked with Anonymous, “All database has been erased.” The claims and attacks have not received an official response from the Iranian administration.

Other websites were attacked as well, including the website for Iranian state television, which was unavailable for a while.

On Wednesday morning, the websites repeatedly crashed and then came back online, signaling a conflict between hackers and website maintenance.

Iranian and international outcry over the young woman’s passing has resulted in videos depicting women cutting their hair in protest of Iran’s rules requiring women to wear head coverings.

