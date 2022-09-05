Another ‘mysterious’ plane crash into Baltic Sea

Unknown why aircraft took off from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain instead of Cologne, Germany.

NATO jets were dispatched to pursue the plane as it made an erratic journey.

Unknown reasons led to a private Cessna plane crashing into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia

According to officials, the plane, which is thought to have had four passengers on board, was scheduled to arrive in Cologne, Germany, but instead took off for the Baltic Sea.

Nobody could be seen in the cockpit, according to NATO pilots and Swedish officials tracking the aircraft.

The Latvian Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement stating, “The aircraft was flying from Spain to Cologne, but during the flight the aircraft changed its flight route.”

At 12:56 GMT, according to the data tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane took off from the Spanish city of Jerez de la Frontera.

On FlightRadar24, it was noted that it was losing speed and altitude at 17:37.

The jet reported cabin pressure issues after takeoff, according to the German tabloid Bild, and contact was lost after it had passed over the Iberian peninsula.

Several different nations’ fighter aircraft followed the Cessna while it was in flight.

After hearing that the jet had crashed near the Latvian city of Ventspils, rescue teams from Latvia, Sweden, and Lithuania quickly travelled to the scene.

