Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Argentina shocked by attempted assassination on vice president

Argentina shocked by attempted assassination on vice president

Articles
Advertisement
Argentina shocked by attempted assassination on vice president

Argentina shocked by attempted assassination on vice president

Advertisement
  • Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was shot at from close range Thursday night.
  • .The attack sparked an outpouring of support in a country gripped by political and economic crisis.
  • Hundreds of thousands of Argentines descended on the capital’s main plaza on Friday.
Advertisement

 

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines descended on the capital’s main plaza on Friday in a show of solidarity in the aftermath of a shocking assassination attempt on the country’s vice president the day before, which sparked an outpouring of support in a country gripped by deep political polarisation and economic crisis.

An assailant pointed a loaded pistol at Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from close range outside her Buenos Aires home, where crowds had gathered Thursday night, but the gun did not fire.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the attack on Fernandez de Kirchner, the country’s former leftist president.

The historic Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, next to the Casa Rosada presidential offices, was overflowing with her flag-waving supporters, allied unions, and other activists on Friday.

“Thank God and the Virgin that the bullet didn’t come out,” said Santiago Bianco, 58.

Advertisement

Others in the crowded plaza expressed nervous relief that a much worse tragedy had been avoided.

“The idea that something like that could happen to Cristina is unthinkable to us,” Claudia, 37, who declined to give her surname, said. “Last night, we were saved from something terrible that we can’t even comprehend.”

Political leaders from across the region, as well as US officials and Argentina’s Pope Francis, all condemned the attack, which occurred against the backdrop of a severe economic slump caused by sky-high inflation and the depreciation of the peso currency.

Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina’s most powerful political operator, is facing potential corruption charges stemming from an alleged scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015. In recent weeks, a prosecutor has called for a 12-year prison sentence.

She denies any wrongdoing, and her supporters have protested in the streets and gathered daily outside her home, accusing the judiciary and the conservative opposition of conducting a witch hunt against her.

Also Read

Argentina rallies around Cristina Fernández de Kirchner following a failed murder attempt
Argentina rallies around Cristina Fernández de Kirchner following a failed murder attempt

Crowds in Buenos Aires's capital city chanted, "We are all Cristina," in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story