Artist removes street painting of Russia And Ukraine after backlash

U.S. ambassador to Russia departs as the conflict in Ukraine continues
Sullivan's four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state...
Following reaction from the public, an Australian artist has painted over a street painting depicting Russian and Ukrainian soldiers hugging.
According to its creator, Peter Seaton, the Melbourne artwork promoted “a peaceful conclusion” between the two nations.
The three-story artwork, however, has been compared by some to Russian propaganda.
Seaton, also known as CTO, has expressed regret for his work, calling it “clumsy” and admitting that he “didn’t think it would be so badly received.”
Since the Russian invasion in February, thousands of Ukrainians have died, and Russian servicemen have been charged with war crimes.
The piece, named Peace Before Pieces, was criticised for creating a false moral comparison between the two sides.
