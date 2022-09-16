Assassination attempt on Putin failed

Vladimir Putin was the target of an attempted murder.

He was in a limousine at that time.

There was a loud blast sound from the left front wheel, and thick smoke erupted.

It has been reported that Vladimir Putin was the target of an attempted murder while riding in a limousine.

According to reports, the Russian president was the target when “a loud blast sounded from the left front wheel” and “thick smoke” erupted.

On an unknown day, Putin was reportedly travelling in the third car of a five-car convoy, according to the anti-Kremlin Telegram channel General SVR.

The post stated: “The second escort car drove by without stopping because of the sudden obstruction. The first escort car was blocked by an ambulance.”

It is claimed that the explosive noise was heard during this detour.

Putin’s driver reportedly struggled with control but was nevertheless able to keep going without stopping and deliver Putin home safely.

According to the Telegram group, the Kremlin has since detained numerous individuals, including several of Putin’s bodyguards.

There is no way to confirm General SVR’s assertion that their intelligence comes from reliable insiders.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, experienced a near-fatal vehicle accident on Wednesday.

The leader of Ukraine was returning via Kharkiv after visiting the recently liberated city of Izium when a motorist struck his car and escort vehicles.

But he avoided significant harm and received the all-clear from his medical staff.

Before being taken to an ambulance, the driver of the car that struck him required emergency care.

The incident is the subject of an investigation.

