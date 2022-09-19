Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asylum-seeker kills himself says NYC mayor

Asylum-seeker kills himself says NYC mayor

Articles
Advertisement
Asylum-seeker kills himself says NYC mayor

Asylum-seeker kills himself says NYC mayor

Advertisement
  • An asylum-seeker takes her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams says.
  • Adams: “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have”.
  • The city provides asylum-seekers with resources that include mental health care.
Advertisement

According to Mayor Eric Adams, an asylum seeker committed suicide in a New York City shelter on Sunday.

“The thousands of asylum seekers we’ve seen arrive in our city came here looking for a better life.” “Unfortunately, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities committed suicide yesterday,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts ache for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we mourn her as a city.” This tragedy serves as a reminder that we owe it to those in need to do everything in our power to assist them.”

According to Adams, the city provides asylum seekers with resources such as mental health care.

“I encourage all asylum seekers who require mental health support to use these services, and anyone in our city experiencing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues to call 888-NYC-WELL.” “We’re here to help,” he said.

According to Adams, the city is prohibited by law from disclosing any additional information.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more information.

Advertisement

Also Read

Woman found dead at roundabout, man arrested
Woman found dead at roundabout, man arrested

A man, 22, has been arrested in connection with the death of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story