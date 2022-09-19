Asylum-seeker kills himself says NYC mayor

An asylum-seeker takes her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams says.

Adams: “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have”.

The city provides asylum-seekers with resources that include mental health care.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, an asylum seeker committed suicide in a New York City shelter on Sunday.

“The thousands of asylum seekers we’ve seen arrive in our city came here looking for a better life.” “Unfortunately, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities committed suicide yesterday,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts ache for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we mourn her as a city.” This tragedy serves as a reminder that we owe it to those in need to do everything in our power to assist them.”

According to Adams, the city provides asylum seekers with resources such as mental health care.

“I encourage all asylum seekers who require mental health support to use these services, and anyone in our city experiencing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues to call 888-NYC-WELL.” “We’re here to help,” he said.

According to Adams, the city is prohibited by law from disclosing any additional information.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Call the network, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more information.

