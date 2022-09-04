At the Invictus Games, Prince Harry would not answer “any questions”

The Duke of Sussex will make his first news conference.

He will be present at the Invictus Games tournament in Germany.

He apparently won’t answer any questions from the press.

Advertisement

At the Invictus Games tournament in Germany, the Duke of Sussex will make his first news conference since the 2020 Megxit. He apparently won’t answer any questions from the press, though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend events in London and Manchester as well as in Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games on September 6. They are visiting the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s golden jubilee.

The most recent reports state that Harry will attend a press conference to announce the Invictus Games competition for sick and injured veterans, but he won’t be taking any questions.

The duke, 37, will participate in a panel discussion at the Dusseldorf event and “give statements,” according to The Telegraph, but he won’t accept questions.

The Sussexes will travel to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an occasion that brings together young leaders from more than 190 nations, as part of their much awaited visit to the UK.

The organization’s counsellor Markle will also provide the opening ceremony’s keynote talk.

Advertisement

According to One Young World, the couple will also meet a group of summit participants who are “doing great work on gender equality.”

Also Read Prince Harry’s Invictus Games have suffered a major setback Since Harry's beloved Invictus Games will no longer be associated with the...