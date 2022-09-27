Australia discloses plans for a new anti-corruption agency

Australia launches plans for an independent corruption watchdog.

National Anti-Corruption Commission would fulfill a pre-election promise.

The proposed watchdog would function independently of the government.

After years of discussion about the need for more control of the nation’s politics, Australia has launched plans for an independent corruption watchdog.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission would fulfill a pre-election promise to “restore trust and integrity to federal politics” and would have broad authority to look into serious corruption in the public sector.

According to the statement, the proposed watchdog would function independently of the government, be able to reach factual conclusions, including conclusions on corruption, and have the authority to report conclusions to the federal police or the director of public prosecutions.

On Wednesday, legislation to create the watchdog is anticipated to be submitted to parliament. The watchdog would be funded initially with 262 million Australian dollars ($169.8m) over four years.

The development of an impartial watchdog was pledged to be a top priority by the center-left Labor Party, which came to office in May.

The previous prime minister, Scott Morrison, opposed the creation of a federal watchdog that was modeled after agencies at the state level. He called the anti-corruption agency in New South Wales a “kangaroo court” because it held public hearings that damaged the reputations of people who were ultimately found not guilty of corruption.

According to the government statement, the proposed national commission will have the authority to hold public hearings “in extraordinary circumstances” and where doing so is in the public interest. Its conclusions will also be subject to court review.

