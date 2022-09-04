Gustavo Arnal, 52, was Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer.

He died following a fall from the downtown Manhattan luxury skyscraper where he lived.

Retail giant announced it would close about 150 of its more than 700 namesake stores and lay off about 20% of its 32,000 employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond and the police have confirmed that an executive from the retail company died after falling from the luxury skyscraper where he lived in central Manhattan.

A few days after the retail chain announced it would close about 150 of its more than 700 namesake stores and lay off about 20% of its 32,000 employees as a result of its stock falling more than 21% last Wednesday and 65% in the previous year, according to The Associated Press, Gustavo Arnal, 52, the company’s chief financial officer, passed away.

According to police, Arnal “appeared to suffer from injuries indicative from a fall from an elevated position” when emergency medical personnel discovered him at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday near Leonard Street and West Broadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

The cause of death will be determined by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is still underway, according to authorities.

“The whole Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organisation is truly devastated by this unexpected loss,” the retailer said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement stated, “Mr. Arnal played a key role in leading Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. though the coronavirus epidemic, restructuring the Company’s financial structure, and developing a strong and skilled workforce.

He was a respected associate in the banking sector.

Harriet Edelman, the company’s independent board chair, claimed that Arnal “would be remembered for his leadership, talent, and management of our Company by everyone he worked with.

“We at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will mourn him much, and I am honoured to have been his coworker, she said, adding that the company is concentrating on helping Arnal’s family.

