Before being shot by deputies, Gunman shoots 3 people at Texas fair

A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.

Sheriff: Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

Gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Authorities said a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before being shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies.

A man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the Amarillo County Fair just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), according to Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

According to Thomas, the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, both of whom were working at the fair, as well as a bystander.” Deputies retaliated, wounding the suspect.

Authorities said the deputy, firefighter, and bystander were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Thomas did not name the victims or the suspect. He did not provide an explanation for the shooting, which is being investigated by Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is located approximately 365 miles northwest of Dallas.

