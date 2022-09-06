US President Joe Biden congratulates Liz Truss on becoming UK’s new Prime Minister.

Biden says Washington and London will continue to cooperate on global issues.

Truss won after a nearly two-months long contest that was triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Liz Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, On Tuesday, saying Washington and London would continue to cooperate on global issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I look forward to deepening our special relationship and working closely together on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said in a tweet.

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later today with Britain’s new prime minister Liz Truss, who won a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday.

“The White House has been very unhelpful over Northern Ireland, and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, has made several threats to Great Britain in terms of sinking a U.S-U.K trade deal because of the Northern Ireland issue.” Gardiner said. “I expect that Liz Truss is going to be more assertive in her dealings with Joe Biden than Boris Johnson.”

