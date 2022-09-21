Biden hopes to rally world leaders in support of Ukraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine will “feature prominently” in President Joe Biden’s address.

He plans to lay out how the invasion violates a central tenet of the U.N. charter.

Russia’s conflict has upended global food supplies and threatens to tip Europe into a recession.

President Joe Biden will use his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to rally the world in support of Ukraine, as part of a broader call for countries to defend the existing international order.

Russia’s war in Ukraine will “feature prominently” in Biden’s speech, as he plans to outline how the invasion violates a central tenet of the United Nations Charter concerning the protection of countries’ borders and sovereignty, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“He will tell everyone around the world, both those who have joined our broad-based coalition to support Ukraine and those who have remained on the sidelines, that now is the time to stand behind the charter’s foundational principles.” “Sullivan said ahead of the remarks on Tuesday.

Biden’s remarks come at a critical juncture on several fronts. Russia’s war in Ukraine has disrupted global food supplies and threatens to plunge Europe into recession this winter as the continent braces for an increase in energy prices. He is also dealing with increased tensions with China, which has demonstrated increasing aggression toward Taiwan.

According to a senior administration official, a line was added to Biden’s speech in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s early Wednesday remarks announcing a partial mobilisation of his country’s military and appearing to threaten nuclear retaliation if Kiev continues its efforts to reclaim occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.

The president will also address broader issues such as climate change, the need to better prepare for public health threats such as the Covid pandemic, and the advantages of democracies over autocracies.

Meanwhile, back home, Biden has warned of internal threats to America’s democratic values. In rare prime-time remarks earlier this month, he accused former President Donald Trump and his supporters of promoting an extreme ideology that threatens democracy.

“We’re at an inflection point,” Biden said at a fundraiser in New York on Tuesday evening, adding that what happens “in the next two to three years will determine what this country looks like in 30 years” and warning about the “MAGA crowd.”

“”You can’t call yourself a democrat with a small d if you engage in government violence,” Biden told the crowd.

Sullivan said Biden will also announce a more than $100 million commitment to global food security and lay out his efforts to restore America’s global leadership by delivering on commitments in global health, climate change, and emerging technologies during the gathering on Wednesday.

Biden enters the meeting on firmer ground than he did last year, when his speech came just weeks after the United States’ deadly and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan had global leaders questioning America’s role as the world’s leader.

Now, as the war enters its seventh month, the United States’ efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia have shown significant signs of progress, with Ukraine reclaiming territory in the northeastern Kharkiv province, which many observers believe could be a decisive shift.