Biden questions Putin about nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden urges Russia not to use nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russia’s military drove back Ukrainian government forces in a lightning rout last week.

Putin has warned Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Following a series of military losses in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons.

When asked by an American reporter from CBS’s 60 Minutes show what he would say to Putin if he considered using such weapons, Biden replied, “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. It would alter the face of war in ways unseen since World War II.”

Last week, Ukraine’s military routed Russian forces in the country’s northeast, putting Putin under pressure from nationalists at home to retake the initiative.

Putin has warned that if its troops are put under more pressure, Moscow will respond more forcefully, raising fears that he will resort to unconventional means such as small nuclear or chemical weapons at some point.

Biden stated that the US response would be “consequential,” but he did not elaborate.

“[Russia] would become a greater pariah in the world than they have ever been,” Biden predicted. “What response would occur will depend on the extent of what they do.”

Russian government officials have denied that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

When asked about Biden’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti, “Read [Russia’s nuclear] doctrine.” “It’s all written there.”

According to Moscow’s doctrine, nuclear weapons can be used following “aggression against Russia or its ally using mass destruction weapons” or “when the very existence of the state is threatened.”

Last month, Russia’s defence minister, Sergey Shoigu, stated that nuclear weapons were not necessary from a military standpoint.

