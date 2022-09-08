Biden remarked about “Russia’s weaponization of energy”

US President Joe Biden met with counterparts from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

US President Joe Biden met with counterparts from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives from France and the European Union, On Thursday,to discuss Ukraine’s ongoing support.

Biden “(underscored) continued international support for Ukraine, including through the ongoing provision of security and economic assistance and the sustained imposition of costs on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for its aggression,” according to a White House readout of the call.

The readout continued: “The leaders also discussed Russia’s weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.”

This comes as the White House is “closely” monitoring Europe’s escalating energy crisis after Russian energy giant Gazprom shut down the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, claiming an oil leak in a turbine.

