Biden to advocate for a donor transparency bill

President Joe Biden will speak on legislation requiring the disclosure of donors to dark money groups that raise large sums of money to influence elections on Tuesday afternoon.

The remarks come after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Monday that the Democratic bill would be voted on this week.

“This bill would combat the cancer of dark money in our elections by requiring dark money organisations to report campaign contributions,” Schumer said in a statement.

The legislation requires donors who give $10,000 or more to a super PAC or 501(c)(4) group during an election cycle to disclose their contributions. It has been introduced several times over the last decade, but it is unlikely to gain Republican support after years of opposition. The legislation currently has no Republican cosponsors.

The so-called DISCLOSE Act was originally drafted by Democrats. In response to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling in 2010. Which allows corporations and unions to spend unlimited amounts on elections. Schumer’s announcement comes months after he stated that the bill would be voted on by the full Senate.

