Biden warns China’s leader over aiding Russia

Breaking the sanctions would be a “gigantic mistake.”

Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president claimed to have spoken with Xi.

According to US President Joe Biden, he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping that breaking the sanctions imposed on Russia during its invasion of Ukraine would be a “gigantic mistake.”

Following Xi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Winter Olympics in February, the US president claimed to have spoken with Xi. Shortly after, Russia attacked its neighbor.

In an interview with American broadcaster CBS that aired on Sunday, Biden made the remarks.

“I retorted, ‘I think you’re making a huge mistake if you assume that Americans and others will continue to invest in China as a result of your breaking the sanctions put on Russia. But that’s your choice,'” the US president remarked.

According to Biden, the contact was made to warn the Chinese leader about the repercussions of disobeying Western sanctions rather than to “threaten” him.

Biden added of China, “So far, there’s no indication they’ve put forward weaponry or other things that Russia has requested.”

Regarding his conflict in Ukraine, Putin’s relations with the West are still deteriorating. On February 24, after the Kremlin dispatched soldiers, the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.

Since the invasion, China has given Russia an economic lifeline, but Beijing has also benefited from the actions. China has established itself as a rival market for Russian products as well as a significant consumer of inexpensive Russian fuel.

Last week, Putin criticized those who sought to “establish a unipolar world” and thanked Xi for “our Chinese partners’ balanced stance in connection with the Ukrainian problem.”

Biden encouraged Putin to refrain from using tactical nuclear or chemical weapons during the lengthy CBS interview after a string of combat losses during Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

In addition, Biden said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was “over” and that his administration would control inflation, which is the main factor in his low approval ratings and the reason Republicans think they can seize control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

