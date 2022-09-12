Biden won’t be accompanying a delegation to the funeral of Queen

Buckingham Palace specifically invited just the President and first lady.

They attended the funeral of the Queen.

They did not invite President Joe Biden.

According to a White House official speaking to CNN, Buckingham Palace specifically invited just the President and first lady to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week rather than inviting President Joe Biden to form a delegation.

The first lady would be accompanying Biden, according to a statement made by the White House on Sunday.

Previous state funerals, like that of former South African President Nelson Mandela, have permitted the officeholder to send a delegation of government representatives.

The Queen will lay in state in Westminster Hall beginning on Wednesday until her state funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

After a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s casket arrived on Sunday. The 96-year-old monarch of Britain passed away on Thursday at her Balmoral country residence in Scotland.

