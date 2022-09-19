Boater arrested after opening fire on Coast Guard helicopter

A Coast Guard helicopter crew was responding to a distress call near New Orleans.

A boater allegedly opened fire on the helicopter crew as it approached him, officials said.

The Coast Guard responded with a plane, cutter and 45-foot response boat and arrested the man Friday.

A boater was arrested over the weekend after allegedly opening fire on a Coast Guard helicopter crew. The crew was responding to a distress call near New Orleans.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a “distress signal early Thursday. From an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel” about 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

As the Coast Guard crew approached the vessel. And attempted to lower a radio down to it, a man on board opened fire, according to officials.

According to the statement, “the aircrew heard objects striking the aircraft and immediately departed the scene due to aircraft and crew safety concerns.” “When the aircrew returned to Air Station New Orleans, they noticed impacts to the helicopter rotors consistent with projectiles from a firearm.”

According to the Coast Guard, a plane, cutter, and 45-foot response boat were dispatched to the scene, and the alleged shooter was apprehended without incident on Friday.

“Our number one priority during this challenging incident was life safety,” said Lt. Phillip VanderWeit, a spokesman for the Eighth Coast Guard District.

“We were able to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the professional. And skilled work of our crews and interagency partners.” The Coast Guard will continue to collaborate with agencies at all levels of government to thoroughly investigate this incident.”

