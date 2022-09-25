Advertisement
date 2022-09-25
  • Bristol flats fire kills man, evacuates 90
Bristol flats fire kills man, evacuates 90

  • Ninety people also had to leave their homes after the incident in Bristol city centre.
  • Residents described being woken by people screaming and police knocking on their doors.

A fire in a Bristol apartment building killed a man.

Shortly after 02.15 BST emergency services were called to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road.

Police say that one man died in the incident and that eight other people are in the hospital because of smoke inhalation or minor burns.

The ambulance service took care of three more people at the scene. Ninety people also had to leave their homes.

Residents of the block have described being woken by people screaming and police knocking on their doors.

Terry Wootten, who has lived in the building for 32 years and is 73 years old, said he heard screams early in the morning and left when he saw a crowd outside.

Mohammed Ahmed has lived in the apartments for ten years, and he has also heard people shouting.

He said, “I woke up and looked out the window. Someone was shouting “there’s a fire, there’s a fire!” so I had to get out quickly.”

Salah Khanog has been living on the eighth floor of the building for almost a decade.

He said, “The police came to my door and told me to leave as soon as possible, which is how I got out.

“It was kind of scary, and I’m glad I went outside and ran away.”

At St. Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church, Lawfords Gate, Bristol City Council has set up a rest stop that helps 40 people.

