Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated leading to serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to travel to trial on Sept. 26. He had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence starting from probation to four years in prison. He entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Sentencing is about for Oct. 28.

Investigators said Britt Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.

A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Six people, including Reid, injured within the crash.

In court Monday, Reid acknowledged he was drinking on the night of the crash. “I really regret what I did,” Reid said. “I made an enormous mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to harm anyone.”

Tom Pardo, an attorney representing Ariel’s family, said they opposed the plea deal.

“The five victims of this crime are angry,” Pardo says. “The prosecutor is not seeking maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant may be a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

