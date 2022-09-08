Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Her eldest son, Charles, is now King of the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.

Welcome to our ongoing coverage of this historic event. We will provide you with updates and reactions from the United Kingdom and around the world.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the gates as the news of Queen’s death was announced. Some people began to cry. Above, a single helicopter circled the sky.

The Queen is survived by a large and loving family, which has recently mourned the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, her four children, gave her eight grandchildren. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

At the age of 40, Prince William has become the heir to the throne.

The Royal Family will now go into mourning. Official engagements will be cancelled, and union flags will be flown at half-mast at royal residences, government buildings, the Armed Forces, and UK Posts around the world.

The Queen guided the United Kingdom and the monarchy through generations of change, earning respect and admiration around the world for her commitment to duty.

Most people in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will not remember a time when she was not the monarch.

The New Elizabethan era, which began in 1952, has come to an end.

