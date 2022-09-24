Cambodia still searches for 10 Chinese boat wreckage victims

Cambodian rescuers were still looking for at least 10 Chinese people On Saturday.

Cambodian rescuers were still looking for at least 10 Chinese people On Saturday, who went missing when a boat with more than 40 people on board sank near islands near the coastal town of Sihanoukville. The provincial government said that the boat went down near islands near the town of Sihanoukville.

The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration said on its Facebook page that at least one body had been found and that there were reports that Vietnamese authorities had saved nine people.

Vietnam’s Mot Authorities on the island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam told the Gioi newspaper that nine people were saved late Friday night.

The provincial government of Preah Sihanouk said that on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian and Preah Sihanouk provincial Governor Kuoch Chamroeun went to see some of the 21 survivors who were found by Cambodian rescuers.

It wasn’t clear why the boat went down. Surviving people were taken to an island nearby so that authorities could talk to them.

The provincial government hasn’t said anything about who the Chinese nationals are, and it wasn’t clear if there were any Cambodians among those who were rescued or who were still missing.

China sends a lot of tourists and businesspeople to Cambodia, but for the past few years, many Chinese people haven’t been able to go because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The provincial government of China’s Fujian province said that one of the survivors, 27-year-old Chengui Sheng, said the boat had been carrying 41 people, including three women.

Sihanoukville has a few casinos, and in the past few years, police have raided people they thought were involved in cybercrime. Some of these people were said to have ties to China.

