Canada: Authorities are looking for two suspects in a stabbing spree

Authorities in Canada are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men.

There was a mass stabbing that left at least 10 people dead.

15 injured at several locations in an Indigenous village.

Authorities in Canada are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men who are suspected in a Sunday mass stabbing that left at least 10 people dead and 15 injured at several locations in an Indigenous village and the neighborhood in Saskatchewan.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, are thought to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI. However, it is unknown whether the two may have switched vehicles.

According to a news release, the James Smith Cree Nation’s leaders announced a state of emergency on Sunday in reaction to “many murders and attacks” against community members.

Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Rhonda Blackmore stated that the incident was “definitely a very major occurrence, if not the largest we’ve seen in the recent number of years.”

According to authorities, some victims appear to have been targeted while others were allegedly struck at random.

Given that the suspects are still at large, authorities are advising locals to exercise care and shelter in place in several towns. Following a tip that the suspects may have been passing through Regina, the police issued a “civil emergency” advisory urging residents to exercise extra caution.

The horrific attacks have left Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, “shocked and horrified.”

“As Canadians, we lament with the people of Saskatchewan and all those impacted by this sad violence. We also wish those who were hurt a full and speedy recovery, “In a statement released late Sunday, Trudeau said.

Here is what is currently known as the manhunt goes on.

Police named Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects in the stabbing spree less than three hours after the first attack was reported.

Authorities describe Damien Sanderson, 31, as being 155 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and having black hair and brown eyes. According to the authorities, Myles

Sanderson, 30, is 6-feet-1 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the two are related.

