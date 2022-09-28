Canada declares Pakistan-India boarder unsafe for Canadians

After more than 110,000 Sikhs voted for the Khalistan Referendum in Brampton, Canada, a diplomatic dispute between Canada and India emerged.

The Trudeau administration issued a terrifying travel recommendation to its people, warning them of potential security dangers if they traveled to India.

Avoid all travel to areas within 10km of the Pakistani border in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The tensions rose up after the Trudeau administration issued a terrifying travel recommendation to its people, warning them of potential security dangers if they traveled to numerous areas of India, including Punjab, the proposed homeland of the Sikhs, Khalistan.

This event occurred exactly four days after India issued a warning on September 23 for Indian nationals and students residing in or preparing to travel to Canada to remain careful in the face of a rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities.

Canada has become a hub for pro-Khalistan and anti-India activity, according to the Indian external ministry’s recommendation. Simultaneously, India’s Foreign Office openly criticized the Canadian government for protecting the Canadian Sikhs’ freedom of expression.

Due to the “presence of landmines” and “unpredictable security situation” on the Indian side of the Pakistani border, Canada recommended its people avoid all travel to the border states of Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

While outlining the dangers on the Indian side of the border, Canada explicitly omitted Wagah Border from the list of ‘unsafe regions’ and considered it safe. Wagah Border is located in Punjab and is frequently used by Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwaras in Pakistan. The Canadian Advisory makes it clear, stating: “This advisory excludes the Wagah Border crossing.”

The divergent perspectives of India and Canada towards the Khalistan Referendum appear to be at the heart of the ongoing exchange of travel advice between the two countries.

India, after proclaiming Khalistan Referendum advocacy, campaign, and voting a “crime” and “terrorism” and prosecuting the campaigners in Indian Punjab, is now requesting that Canada outlaw Khalistan Referendum activities on Canadian land, but Canada has taken a firm line that peaceful and non-violent secessionist advocacy on its soil, such as Khalistan Referendum voting, is a protected exercise of freedom of speech by the Canadian Constitution.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokeswoman for India’s external affairs ministry, had stated that India had expressed grave concerns to Canada on the Khalistan Referendum vote.

“The matter has been taken up with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. The government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and they will not recognize the so-called referendum which is taking place in Canada,” the spokesperson said.

