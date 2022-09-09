Canada ready to accept 1000 afghan refugees held in UAE

Canada will take in some 1,000 Afghans who have been detained in refugee camp in the United Arab Emirates.

The resettling operation is expected to start this month and end in October, sources say.

It is the first time that Afghans housed in the facility have been sent to Canada.

According to the sources, Ottawa has granted a US request to relocate some of the 5,000 Afghans who are still living in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Humanitarian City. Canadian authorities are currently analysing cases to determine which individuals fit Ottawa’s requirements for relocation.

It is the first time that Afghans housed in the facility have been sent to a nation with which they do not already have a close relationship, such as through employment with their government in Afghanistan.

The Canadian resettlement operation anticipated to start this month and end in October “It is happening,” according to a US source who asked to remain unnamed.

When questioned about the agreement, the Canadian embassy in Abu Dhabi provided a statement from the minister of immigration stating that Ottawa’s top priority was assisting vulnerable Afghans in entering Canada.

Requests for reaction from the Emirati government and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi went unanswered.

From the facility, Mohammad, who identified himself as a legal advisor to US government initiatives in Afghanistan, told Reuters that he and his family had sought for Canadian relocation as a result of the lengthy wait for the processing of their US Special Immigration Visa applications.

