Canada stabbings suspect found dead

The body of one of two brothers sought by Canadian police in connection with a Sunday night mass stabbing in the Saskatchewan province that left 10 people dead and 18 injured has been discovered.

Damien Sanderson, 31, had injuries that did not appear to be self-inflicted, an officer stated, without going into further detail.

He was discovered in the native neighborhood where the majority of the victims resided, the James Smith Cree Nation.

Myles, Sanderson’s brother, is reportedly at large and a risk.

The province, which is generally quiet, has been devastated by the stabbing spree, and authorities are currently looking into 13 distinct crime locations.

The suspects’ motivations are still a mystery. Both were accused of murder even though they weren’t detained.

The body of Damien Sanderson was discovered on Monday, according to the police,”in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined”.

According to police assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, his injuries were “not believed to be self-inflicted at this point.”

Police have issued a warning to the public that his 30-year-old brother, who may also have been hurt, may seek medical attention. Police did not, however, specify whether he was to blame for his brother’s passing.

Myles Sanderson has a “extensive and lengthy criminal record” that spans a number of years and was previously known to the police.

