Canada: Suspect of mass stabbing dies after arrest

Myles Sanderson was the suspect in the large-scale stabbing in Canada.

He passed away on Wednesday.

He experienced “medical discomfort” following his detention.

With Sanderson’s passing, both suspects in the incident that shook Saskatchewan, Canada, are now deceased. A day after the attacks, Sanderson’s brother

Damien Sanderson was discovered dead with injuries that were not thought to be self-inflicted, according to authorities.

Ten of the stabbing victims died, and both brothers were wanted in connection with their deaths. Blackmore responded, “Our witness testimonies that we have received have indicated that Myles Sanderson was the individual responsible,” when a reporter questioned whether Myles Sanderson had committed the murders.

Myles Sanderson was fatally shot when police responded to a break-in complaint on Wednesday at 2:07 p.m. local time after receiving information that Sanderson was holding a knife outside of a house northeast of the town of Wakaw. The RCMP sent out an emergency notice when it was claimed that he took a white Chevrolet Avalanche truck and left the area.

During 20 calls about possible sightings of the truck were made to the RCMP over the course of the following 45 minutes. According to Blackmore, an RCMP officer eventually discovered the vehicle travelling at least 150 kph on an adjacent roadway.

The car was steered off the road and into a nearby ditch “to safeguard the safety of motorists on the roadway,” Blackmore added.

According to Blackmore, Sanderson was identified as the driver by police, who then arrested him. Inside his car, a knife was discovered.

He experienced medical difficulty soon after being arrested. He was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon after nearby EMS were called to the scene, according to Blackmore, who also stated the hospital where he was treated declared him dead.

When Sanderson experienced medical problems, according to Blackmore, “all life-saving measures that we are capable of taking were taken” until EMS arrived. When questioned about whether using Narcan was one of those steps, she refused to say.

I’m unable to comment on the precise manner of death because an autopsy will be performed, according to Blackmore.

According to Blackmore, the investigation into Sanderson’s death will be carried out by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team.

Three days after a horrific stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, Sanderson is found dead and is being arrested. Ages of the victims ranged from 23 to 78, according to the officials.

