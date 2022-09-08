Advertisement
  Canada's Trudeau reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's death peace tower flag lowered in grief: Watch
Canada’s Trudeau reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

  • Canada learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s death “with the heaviest of hearts,” PM Justin Trudeau.
  • In Ottawa, the flag at Peace Tower could also be seen being lowered after the announcement of the Queen’s death.
Canada learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s death “with the heaviest of hearts,” according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,”Trudeau stated this in a tweet.

Queen was the country’s head of state.

In Ottawa, the flag at Peace Tower could also be seen being lowered after the announcement of the Queen’s death.

