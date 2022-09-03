Canadian TikToker dies in skydiving accident

Tanya Pardazi, 21, died after skydiving in her first solo course.

TikTok influencer and beauty queen from Toronto, Canada, died after skydiving in her first solo course.

Tanya Pardazi, 21, died on August 27 after falling while completing a jump at Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario. According to CTV News Toronto, the skydiving school requires students to complete a day of ground training before attempting a solo dive.

Pardazi, a University of Toronto philosophy student, had opened her parachute too late during her dive.

According to a Facebook post by Skydive Toronto, Pardazi “released a rapidly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

Following the accident, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the skydiving facility, Pardazi “was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community” and will be “missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow Skydive Toronto Inc. jumpers.”

The statement read, “The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training programme for over 50 years.”

With over 95,000 followers on TikTok, Pardazi was a TikTok influencer. She covered a wide range of topics in her videos, including self-esteem, relationships, makeup, and animals. Pardazi mentioned skydiving in her most recent video, which was posted on August 22.

“I went skydiving a couple of days ago,” she said, talking about being in a classroom there.

She had previously advanced to the Miss Canada beauty pageant semifinals.

“Tanya was interested in anything new and exciting,” Pardazi’s friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always looking for something exciting to do.”

The skydiving company stated that it is assisting the South Simcoe Police Service in their investigation into her death.

