Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside

A guy has been taken into custody, following the theft of a vehicle with a child under the age of two still inside.

At approximately 19:00 BST on Wednesday, a guy jumped in the back seat of a Vauxhall Vectra that was parked in Quarrington Hill, County Durham, and drove away. The girl had been seated in the back seat of the vehicle at the time. At the time, there was also a small kitten in the car.

A few minutes later, when the vehicle was abandoned in the neighboring community of Ludworth, the unhurt youngster was discovered inside of it.

A local male in his early 20s was detained, according to the Durham Police Department.

While the family dropped off their groceries at a relative’s house on Church Street, the automobile had been parked in front of the residence with the engine running.

Since then, the family’s kitten has been located, and the family has been able to reunite with it, according to the police.

The police did not reveal the reason why the individual was taken into custody, but they did state that the investigation was still ongoing.

