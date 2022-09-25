Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside
Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside

Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside

Articles
Advertisement
Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside

Car stolen in Quarrington Hill with toddler sitting inside

Advertisement
  • A guy jumped in the back seat of a Vauxhall Vectra that was parked in Quarrington Hill, County Durham.
  • A few minutes later, when the vehicle was abandoned, the unhurt youngster was discovered inside of it.
  • Since then, the family’s kitten has been located, and they have been able to reunite with it.
Advertisement

A guy has been taken into custody, following the theft of a vehicle with a child under the age of two still inside.

At approximately 19:00 BST on Wednesday, a guy jumped in the back seat of a Vauxhall Vectra that was parked in Quarrington Hill, County Durham, and drove away. The girl had been seated in the back seat of the vehicle at the time. At the time, there was also a small kitten in the car.

A few minutes later, when the vehicle was abandoned in the neighboring community of Ludworth, the unhurt youngster was discovered inside of it.

A local male in his early 20s was detained, according to the Durham Police Department.

While the family dropped off their groceries at a relative’s house on Church Street, the automobile had been parked in front of the residence with the engine running.

Since then, the family’s kitten has been located, and the family has been able to reunite with it, according to the police.

Advertisement

The police did not reveal the reason why the individual was taken into custody, but they did state that the investigation was still ongoing.

Also Read

Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men
Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men

Four men have been left in critical condition after being hit by...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
South Korea, U.S. discussing nuclear exercises as tensions builds with North -Yoon
South Korea, U.S. discussing nuclear exercises as tensions builds with North -Yoon
Computer problem reason behind Florida flight delays: FAA
Computer problem reason behind Florida flight delays: FAA
Newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received letter from China's Xi Jinping on further cooperation
Newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received letter from China's Xi Jinping on further cooperation
Three prominent opponents of Tunisian president under investigation
Three prominent opponents of Tunisian president under investigation
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story