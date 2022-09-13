Charges dropped against son of the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children

Sexual assault charges against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two younger children, are dropped, consistent with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Ryan was arrested earlier this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping her at her home and was charged with two counts of sexual abuse .

The attorney’s office dismissed the fees without prejudice, “which allows the office to file charges within the future and allows time for additional review of the case,” spokesperson Jennifer Liewer told.

Ryan was released from custody on Thursday and must abide by conditions for his release, including not initiating contact with the alleged victim or arresting officers and not possessing any drugs without a legitimate prescription.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, told officers that Ryan came to her home on Aug. 31 to observe television, consistent with a probable cause statement. The pair are separated and don’t live together. the lady told police that the two engaged in consensual kissing but that she did not want to have sexual intercourse with Ryan. the lady told Ryan several times to stop but he inappropriately touched her and then raped her, the evidence statement says.

Afterward, Ryan told his wife “he was sorry and began to cry,” the document states. the subsequent day, the lady recorded a conversation with Ryan who allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching and raping her.

“During the recorded conversation the Defendant agreed that he ‘raped’ the Victim,” the evidence states. Detectives also said Ryan “made verbal admissions” during a police interview, the document alleges.

Ryan was then charged with two counts of sexual abuse and held at the Maricopa County jail.

