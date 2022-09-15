China approved two nuclear power plants at a cost of $11.5 billion

China last authorised a larger number of nuclear power plants in 2008, when it approved 14 new ones.

China approved two new nuclear power plants in the country’s south this week, bringing the total number of newly sanctioned nuclear power units to ten in 2022, the highest yearly total in more than a decade. According to Yicai.com, a business news portal, the projects approved this week will cost around 80 billion yuan ($11.5 billion).

During a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday, the State Council, China’s cabinet, approved the second phase of the Zhangzhou project in southeastern Fujian province and the first phase of the Lianjiang project in Guangdong province in the south.

According to a state media report, the dual goals are to increase energy capacity and promote green development.

China’s rapid approval of new nuclear units comes against the backdrop of crippling power shortages across provinces last year and this year, which shut down industries and forced electricity rationing.

“State-owned China National Nuclear Corporation will be responsible for the second phase of Zhangzhou, while State Power Investment, the world’s largest renewable power producer, will oversee the first phase of Lianjiang,” the portal reported.

According to The Paper, a digital newspaper, the total investment of the ten approved units this year is close to 200 billion yuan ($29 billion). China had 54 nuclear power units in operation as of the end of June 2022, with a total installed capacity of 55.78 million kilowatts, ranking third in the world. As many as 23 nuclear power units are either under construction or have been approved, making it the world's largest number. Nuclear power accounts for 2% of China's installed capacity and provides 5% of the country's electricity. According to Wang Shoujun, chairperson of the Chinese Nuclear Society, China will accelerate the expansion of installed capacity and maintain the approved start-up rhythm of 6-8 nuclear power units per year between 2022 and 2025. "The installed capacity of nuclear power operation is about 70 million kilowatts. By 2035, China's nuclear power will account for 10% of total power generation," Wang said. The State Council meeting that approved the two most recent projects emphasized the importance of plant safety. In July 2021, China was forced to shut down a reactor at a nuclear plant in the southern Guangdong province to repair fuel rod damage. After "lengthy" talks with technicians, the plant's operator, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), said in a statement that it had shut down Unit 1 at the Taishan nuclear plant in Guangdong province.