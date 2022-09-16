China has “concerns” about the invasion of Ukraine as an indication of tension

President Xi Jinping of China has questions and worries.

He has queries over the invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has reclaimed the unprecedented losses.

Advertisement

President Xi Jinping of China has ‘questions and worries,’ according to Vladimir Putin, over his invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president’s unexpected admission of tensions with Beijing follows a spate of humiliating losses that have seen Kyiv reclaim substantial portions of its former territory.

When Putin and Xi last spoke, it was at the Winter Olympics, when they vowed to maintain a “unconditional friendship.”

Only three weeks later, the Kremlin launched what it continues to refer to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

China has already walked a fine line, criticizing Western sanctions against Russia without endorsing or aiding the campaign.

Putin said to Xi on Thursday during a regional conference in Uzbekistan: “We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis.”

Advertisement

“We recognize your concerns and inquiries regarding this. We will of course express our viewpoint during today’s meeting.

The assistance of Beijing is largely regarded as being crucial for Moscow, which requires markets for its energy exports and sources for the import of high-tech items as it deals with Western sanctions.

Putin’s comments imply that, at least in private, China is adopting a more critical position.

They were the “first public hint of Putin recognizing pressure to back down,” according to Ian Bremmer, professor of political science at Columbia University.

The G7 has shunned Russia as a result of their invasion. China doesn’t want any part of that,’ he tweeted.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House, said China should oppose Russia’s invasion: “The actions of Mr. Putin should be opposed by the entire world,”

Advertisement

“This is not the time for any type of business as usual with Mr. Putin,” he said to CNN.

Later, Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, told reporters that the negotiations with China had gone quite well behind closed doors.

Also Read Xi Jinping says “China is ready to work with Russia” on certain “core interests,” Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held their first face-to-face meeting since Putin's...