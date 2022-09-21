China promises to exert every effort towards the peaceful “reunification” of Taiwan

After conducting significant military exercises surrounding the island in recent weeks, Beijing says it is prepared to exert every effort to pursue a peaceful “reunification” with self-governing Taiwan.

Although China claims Taiwan as its own territory, the democratically elected government of the island rejects the claims and asserts that the destiny of the 23 million residents of the island is up to them.

Following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last month, Beijing started conducting air and sea manoeuvers that included shooting missiles over the island as part of its growing assertiveness toward Taiwan. The most prominent US official to visit the island in 25 years, Pelosi disobeyed a series of stern warnings to go there, inspiring other US and European leaders to do the same.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, stated that China was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful “reunification,” but that it was also “unwavering” in its commitment to safeguarding its territory at a news conference reviewing the previous ten years of cross-strait relations.

Ma declared, “The homeland must be reunified and will undoubtedly be reunified.”

Since Tsai Ing-wen was initially elected president in 2016, Beijing has stepped up its claim to Taiwan, branding her a “separatist” and refusing to communicate with her. It has made diplomatic efforts to isolate Taipei and hasn’t completely ruled out using force to annex the island.

Chinese warships have been probing the unofficial sea border as part of its growing claim of sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait, a 180 km (110 mi) wide passage separating China from the island of Taiwan.

The US has responded to the accusations with “freedom of navigation” crossings through the Taiwan Strait, despite maintaining diplomatic ties with Beijing and being committed to giving Taiwan the tools necessary to defend itself.

The destroyer USS Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver worked together to complete a “regular Taiwan Strait transit on September 20 (local time)… in conformity with international law,” according to a statement released by the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet on Wednesday.

It stated that the ship had passed through a section of the Strait outside of any coastal State’s territorial waters.

