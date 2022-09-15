Advertisement
Edition: English
Component of a building collapses into a city street in Leicester

Articles
  • A substantial amount of debris has fallen across the busy Leicester city centre street.
  • One person has been taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.
  • The road and surrounding area have been cordoned off, and police and fire crews are on the scene.
A building portion has collapsed into a Leicester city centre street.

Just before 12:00 BST on Thursday, emergency services were called to Church Gate, near the Clock Tower.

A substantial amount of debris has fallen across the busy pedestrianised street in front of the Highcross Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) confirmed one person had been taken to hospital but provided no further information about their condition.

The road and the surrounding area have been cordoned off, and Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, and paramedics have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire department has advised people to avoid the area.

The damaged structure is a block of flats that was once the Churchgate Tavern.

On the ground floor, Msgna Kubrom owns a barbershop.

He said that he was cutting a customer’s hair when the building collapsed.

He said: “I had a customer with a one-year-old child. When it collapsed we protected the child.

“I saw one guy – he was bleeding. The ambulance came and he went to the hospital.”

