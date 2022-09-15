Component of a building collapses into a city street in Leicester

A substantial amount of debris has fallen across the busy Leicester city centre street.

One person has been taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.

The road and surrounding area have been cordoned off, and police and fire crews are on the scene.

A building portion has collapsed into a Leicester city centre street.

Just before 12:00 BST on Thursday, emergency services were called to Church Gate, near the Clock Tower.

The fire department has advised people to avoid the area.

The damaged structure is a block of flats that was once the Churchgate Tavern.

On the ground floor, Msgna Kubrom owns a barbershop.

He said that he was cutting a customer’s hair when the building collapsed.

He said: "I had a customer with a one-year-old child. When it collapsed we protected the child.

"I saw one guy – he was bleeding. The ambulance came and he went to the hospital."

