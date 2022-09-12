Couple reads one of the last cards the Queen sent them for their 60th wedding anniversary

An elderly couple claims to feel “fortunate.”

They received one of the Queen’s final hand-signed cards.

They read out the greeting on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

An elderly couple claims to feel “fortunate” to have received one of the Queen’s final hand-signed cards.

On Thursday, the day Her Majesty passed away, Tricia Pont, 81, and her husband Ray, 84, read out the greeting on their 60th wedding anniversary.

They left for a celebratory lunch after feeling grateful for the thoughtful gesture.

But when they got home, word spread that Britain had lost its 70-year king.

The grieving couple, who are from Godalming in Surrey, declare that they will always value her remarks.

Ray stated, “It makes the card even more precious and heartbreaking as we were one of the last individuals to get communication from her.” He and his wife admitted to being inconsolable over the news.

Advertisement

‘We are big supporters of her, she is a great role model for the whole nation and she was admired for her stoicism. She was really committed.’

The nation’s monarch, now King Charles III, offers cards of congratulations to all couples who reach their diamond wedding anniversary.

Images reveal the card has a happy photo of the outgoing leader of the country, whose own marriage to Prince Philip lasted 73 years.

I am thrilled to learn that you will be celebrating your diamond wedding anniversary on September 8, 2022, the letter says.

My congrats and best wishes are sent your way on this momentous occasion.

In the late 1990s, she also encountered the king at a Girl Guides Association garden party.

Advertisement

The Queen was simply endearing. She was attractive and sparkling, but I was unable to speak to her.

I consider it a great honor to have interacted with Her Majesty.

Also Read Public asked to avoid teddy and sandwiches for Queen’s tribute The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of...