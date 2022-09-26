Cuba, Florida declares state of emergency after Hurricane Ian moves rapidly

US National Hurricane Center: Ian could hit western Cuba on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

As a post-tropical storm, Fiona is thought to have killed three people in Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

NASA rolled back its enormous Moon rocket into its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center.

Cuba declared a state of emergency in its six westernmost provinces on Monday, as fast-approaching Hurricane Ian grew rapidly and Florida intensified preparations for a probable strike.

Authorities in Havana have stated that they are prepared to evacuate residents in the most severely impacted neighborhoods, as well as provide fresh water supplies and medical assistance.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning that Ian was increasing and could pass across western Cuba on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 miles (135 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts,” it said.

“Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane.”

According to the Insmet weather institute in Cuba, Ian was moving at 22 kilometres per hour.

The six provinces put on alert are Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Cienfuegos and Isla de la Juventud.

“Huge storm surge” is anticipated

In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials prepared for the storm’s expected arrival late Wednesday or Thursday.

Ian “will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida’s Gulf Coast,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.

He advised individuals to prepare for power outages.

“Even if the eye of the storm doesn’t hit your region, you’re going to have really significant winds, it’s going to knock over trees, it’s going to cause interruption,” DeSantis added, predicting flooding.

The governor warned locals to stock up on food, water, medicine, and fuel, and he activated 7,000 men of the National Guard to assist.

Authorities in a number of Florida communities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, have begun distributing free sandbags to citizens in order to safeguard their houses from the threat of flooding.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, President Joe Biden granted emergency relief for 24 counties in Florida (FEMA).

Due to the hurricane, NASA rolled back its enormous Moon rocket into its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Fiona’s wake

The Caribbean and areas of eastern Canada are still assessing the damage caused by last week’s strong storm Fiona, which claimed numerous lives.

The storm’s arrival in eastern Canada was accompanied by 80-mile-per-hour gusts, 40-foot waves, and copious rainfall (12 meters).

On Saturday morning, as a post-tropical storm, Fiona is thought to have killed three people in Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

Officials in Prince Edward Island verified the death of one individual, while officials in Newfoundland reported the discovery of the body of a 73-year-old lady thought to have been swept from her home. Apparently, she was seeking refuge in her basement when the waves burst through.

A third individual has been reported missing and feared dead in Nova Scotia, one of the hardest-hit provinces.

“The devastation is immense,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told reporters. “The magnitude of the storm is incredible.”

At least 20 residences were carried into the sea by storm surges at the village of Channel-Port aux Basques, located on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland.

Approximately 200 residents were evacuated prior to the storm’s arrival.

“Some people have lost everything, and I mean everything,” Mayor Brian Button said.

