Danielle becomes first hurricane in the Atlantic after a quiet season

Storm’s maximum sustained winds are clocked at 75 mph.

Danielle is centered 885 miles west of the Azores, drifting west at 1 mph.

Tropical Storm Javier forms in the north Pacific.

Advertisement

Caribbean Storm Danielle, the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season, intensified into a hurricane early on Friday.

No land is currently in danger from the storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center recorded the storm’s maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

The storm lies 885 miles west of the Azores and is now moving west at a speed of roughly 1 mph. The storm is anticipated to meander in the Atlantic over the next days, according to the hurricane centre.

After a quiet hurricane season, the tropical storm suddenly appears. According to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane specialist at Colorado State University, this is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August without a named storm.

There are no active coastal watches or warnings. Tropical Storm Javier developed over night in the north Pacific. The maximum sustained winds were 45 mph as of late Thursday, according to forecasters, and it was located 210 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Advertisement

Javier’s speed is 9 mph as he travels to the northwest. There are no active coastal watches or warnings.

Also Read Hurricane Ida is still wreaking havoc in a Louisiana bayou city The hard-hit city of Houma is still struggling to recover from Hurricane...