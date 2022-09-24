Death toll rises to 94 in sunken Lebanon boat

The number of people who perished when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Syria has reached 94.

Boat set sail from northern region of Minyeh in Lebanon on Tuesday with anywhere between 120 and 150 people on board.

It is the most dangerous journey of its kind that has ever been made from Lebanon.

Advertisement

The Syrian state television reported on Saturday that the number of people who perished when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Syria earlier this week after setting sail from Lebanon has reached 94.

This is due to the discovery of additional bodies along the coast of Baniyas in Syria, which is located on the Mediterranean.

It is the most dangerous journey of its kind that has ever been made from Lebanon, where rising poverty has caused an increasing number of people to board boats that are frequently old and overcrowded in order to get to Europe.

The trip in question is the most dangerous journey of its kind that has ever been made from Lebanon.

On Thursday afternoon, Syrian authorities started discovering bodies just off the coast of the city of Tartus, which is located in the northern part of the country.

According to survivors, the boat set sail from the northern region of Minyeh in Lebanon on Tuesday with anywhere between 120 and 150 people on board, headed for Europe. This information was cited by the Syrian ministry of transport.

Advertisement