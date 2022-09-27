Denmark creates no-go zones in the Baltic after Nord Stream leaks

The Danish Defense Command has released a video showing what it says are gas leaks in the Baltic Sea.

The Danish Defense Command has released a video showing what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea.

The video released by the government shows bubbles and an area of the sea that looks like it is moving around.

In a news release, it said that it has also set up no-go zones around the Danish island of Bornholm.

“Following the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, prohibition zones have been established around the leaks for the sake of the safety of ship and air traffic. Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde. The leaks were discovered by the Danish Defence F-16 interceptor response unit,” the authority said.

Denmark is sending two ships to an area in the Baltic Sea to make sure no one goes into the water where the leaks are happening.

“The defence is backing the government’s efforts to fix the leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The frigate Absalon and the ship Gunnar Thorson, which checks for pollution, are on their way to the exclusion zones to monitor the water. The Danish Defense is also sending a helicopter to help. The patrol ship Rota was also in the area last night, the authority said.

