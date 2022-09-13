Despite dying of a heart attack, a woman was hung

A woman in Iran was publicly hung by the mother of her victim.

Zahra killed her violent husband in July 2017.

She was given the death penalty.

She suffered a heart attack the day before she was to be hanged while she watched 16 other people be executed in front of the public.

However, it was agreed that her body should be hanged, and her mother-in-law was given permission to kick a stool out from under her.

Officials rejected the story, but her attorney claimed that cardiac arrest, not hanging, was the real cause of death.

Iranian law allows for the execution of citizens for crimes that are not considered to be among the “most serious” under international law, such as drug trafficking.

The number of executions peaked in the month before Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s election victory in June 2021, with 51.

As part of talks over the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, activists have urged with the West to address Iran’s history of the death sentence and human rights abuses.

We cannot sacrifice human rights in the name of the nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic, stressed Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

“It is beyond hypocrisy for the Iranian authorities to now urge that human rights sanctions should be abolished in order to recommence the Iran nuclear deal,” the author writes. “They insisted from the beginning that human rights not be a component of the nuclear negotiations.”

After the 75-year-old author of The Satanic Verses was repeatedly stabbed in the torso and liver in New York, possibly losing one eye and having nerves in his arm cut, Iran’s foreign ministry claimed Sir Salman Rushdie and his fans “are to fault for what happened to him.”

