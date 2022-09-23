Advertisement
Donald Blinken, US secretary of state’s father, dies

Donald Blinken, US secretary of state's father, dies

Donald Blinken, US secretary of state’s father, dies

Donald Blinken, US secretary of state’s father, dies

  • Donald Blinken Sr. was the United States Ambassador to Hungary between 1994 and 1997.
  • His son Antony wrote that their father had “lived with decency, dignity, and modesty”.
  • Mr. Blinken was a veteran of World War Two who served in the Army Air Corps.
Former United States diplomat and father of the current Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken has passed away at the age of 96, According to his son.

In a tweet, Antony Blinken referred to his father, who had been the United States Ambassador to Hungary between the years of 1994 and 1997, as a “source of love and inspiration.” He also mentioned that his father had encouraged him to pursue a career in public service.

Mr. Blinken Sr. was a veteran of World War Two who served in the Army Air Corps. He was born in New York.

In 1948, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard University.

In 1966, he was one of the co-founders of the investment banking firm EM Warburg, Pincus & Co., and from 1976 until 1989, he served as the president of the Mark Rothko Foundation. Additionally, from 1978 until 1990, he presided over the Board of Trustees at the State University of New York, which is the largest institution of higher education in the United States.

Additionally, the United States Department of Defense presented him with an award for Distinguished Public Service, and he holds the distinction of being the first United States ambassador to be presented with Hungary’s highest civilian honor.

His son wrote in a tweet that their father had “lived with decency, dignity, and modesty” and that he had served his city, state, and country.

