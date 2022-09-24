Donors providing money for Trump’s legal battles

Donors and the Republican Party donate millions of dollars.

Donors and the Republican Party have donated millions of dollars to cover Donald Trump’s legal costs as they continue to grow.

His most recent legal issue involved a fraud case that named him and three of his children and said they had deceived about the value of property “by billions.”

Financial information reveals that in 2022, he will have already spent more than $1 million (£890,000) fighting the matter.

Any impropriety has been refuted by Mr. Trump.

The most recent lawsuit was the result of a protracted civil probe that started in 2019, according to Letitia James, the state’s attorney general in New York.

Supported by donations from supporters

Federal Election Commission (FEC) papers reveal that Mr. Trump’s Save America political action organization (PAC), which accepts contributions from Trump supporters around the nation, has spent millions of dollars fighting these allegations.

Save America has paid law firms retained to represent Mr. Trump in the New York case more than $1.12 million just this year. As a so-called “Leadership PAC,” it can use funds to cover costs like travel or leadership expenses that cannot be covered by campaign committees.

It merely states that “the future of our Country [sic] is at stake and President Trump is calling on all Patriots to join his fight to Save America” on the website of Save America’s Joint Fundraising Committee, which donates to both Save America and a second Trump PAC, Make America Great Again.

Over $942,000 of the $1.12 million spent has gone to the business of New Jersey-based attorney and Trump spokesperson Alina Habba.

Alan Futerfas, a different attorney from New York, collected over $185,000 in July. In the New York fraud lawsuit, Mr. Futerfas is defending Mr. Trump’s children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

How much of his own money Mr. Trump has invested in his legal battles are unknown.

One donor told the BBC that he had no problem with the idea of paying for the legal actions.

In my view, he may do whatever he wants with the money, said Republican from Arizona Rom Solene.

“The Democrats’ constant foolishness and theatrics against a man who is no longer in political service demonstrate how far they are willing to go to pursue a political rival. It demonstrates how much the Democrats and other Washington insiders fear Mr. Trump.”

