Dozens of people killed in Burkina Faso after a convoy is hit

At least 35 civilians were killed when a bomb exploded near a vehicle convoy in northern Burkina Faso, where jihadist militant groups are active, Authorities say.

Convoys escorted by the army transport supplies to towns that would otherwise be cut off by militants.

Despite a January coup led by soldiers who promised to combat insecurity, deadly attacks have increased in Burkina Faso.

The explosion occurred on a road between the towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where militants have attacked villages, police stations, and military positions for the past seven years.

According to the local authorities, one of the vehicles in the convoy collided with an improvised explosive device. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

According to one resident, the victims were mostly traders going to buy supplies in the capital, Ouagadougou, and students returning to the city before the start of the semester next week.

The government has said that in order to deal with the militants, it has increased the army’s “offensive actions” and begun dialogue with certain armed groups.

It claims that this strategy has resulted in the surrender of dozens of young people and the return of some communities to their villages.

This latest attack comes just days after military ruler Lt-Col Paul-Henri Damiba met with counterparts from Mali and Ivory Coast to discuss how the region’s security issues can be addressed collaboratively.

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Kaboré was deposed in January by military men concerned about the government’s inability to deal with growing militant Islamist violence.

“We have more than what it takes to win this war,” Lt-Col Damiba said after being sworn in as president in February.

However, based on the number of recent attacks, citizens are not any safer.

A group of aid organisations said on Monday that conflict had displaced roughly one-tenth of the population. More people fled in the first half of this year than in the entire year of 2011, they added.

