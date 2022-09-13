Drone attacks hit Ethiopia’s Tigray region just after a cease-fire offer

Drone strikes on Mekelle University and a TV station in Ethiopia’s Tigray region injure one person.

Strikes come after Tigrayan forces expressed readiness for another ceasefire with the federal government.

Both sides have blamed the other for the resumption of fighting, which began nearly two years ago.

Drone strikes on Mekelle University and a TV station in Ethiopia’s Tigray region injured one person, according to the station and a hospital official, after Tigrayan forces expressed readiness for another ceasefire with the federal government.

One of the two strikes on Tuesday targeted Mekelle University’s business campus, while the other targeted the regional government-run Dimitsi Woyane TV station, according to Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive officer of Ayder Referral Hospital. He referred to a witness who arrived with a man who had been injured in the strike.

The second drone took out the TV station, according to Dimitsi Woyane in a Facebook post. Images shared by the station appeared to show damaged transmission equipment on the building’s roof.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan regional government, stated on Twitter that the business campus had been hit by drones.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

It was the third attack on Mekelle since the nearly two-year-old conflict resumed late last month following a five-month ceasefire. Both sides have blamed the other for the resumption of fighting.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray, stated on Sunday that it is open to a new truce with no conditions and would accept an African Union-led peace process.

Diplomats characterised the offer as a potential game changer. The Ethiopian government has yet to issue an official response.

According to a Twitter post from Djibouti’s former ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohamed Idriss Farah, who was also present, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo met with the American envoy to the Horn of Africa region, Mike Hammer, on Monday.

The TPLF ruled Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Abiy is accused by the TPLF of concentrating power at the expense of Ethiopia’s regions. Abiy denies this, accusing the TPLF of attempting to reclaim power, which the TPLF denies.

