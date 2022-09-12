Two bus drivers have been placed on administrative leave after video of them threatening to shoot and yelling at children surfaced online.

One of the parents of a Dry Creek Elementary School student sent the video to the media outlet.

The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Two bus drivers have been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced online of them threatening to shoot and yelling at children. The event occurred when pupils returning home from school informed the drivers that they had taken the wrong route.

One of the parents of a Dry Creek Elementary School student shared the video to the media outlet, which the child recorded while riding the bus home after school. In the video, the female bus driver, who has not yet been recognised, threatens on the bus intercom, stating, “One more person says ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them.”

“OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and stay calm,” the driver, who took a wrong turn at the Alpine School District Transportation West Office in Saratoga Springs, continues.

“We are aware of a situation on a bus today [September 9]. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this matter is addressed and not repeated,” said an Alpine School District spokesperson.

