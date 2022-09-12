After displaying an anti-monarchy banner in Edinburgh, a woman is detained

A woman was detained.

She displayed an anti-monarchy sign.

She was stopped outside St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Before the Queen’s cortege arrived in Edinburgh today, a woman was detained displaying an anti-monarchy sign.

After spending the night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, she was stopped outside St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the monarch’s casket is scheduled to be kept starting tomorrow.

Immediately prior to Charles III being proclaimed the new king this afternoon, a protester suddenly appeared in the crowd to the left of the Mercat Cross.

She carried a sign that read, “F*** imperialism, end monarchy.”

The crowd cheered when officers appeared behind her and removed her.

Let her go, it’s free speech, one man said, while others yelled, “Have some respect.”

A 22-year-old woman was detained “in connection with a disturbance of the peace,” according to a police spokesman.

It happened on the day that tens of thousands of people lined the streets in Edinburgh, where the Queen will remain before travelling on to her final resting place.

As the late monarch’s hearse travelled the 175 miles from Balmoral, a large number of somber mourners showed out to pay their respects.

Before saying, “God save the King,” the Lord Lyon King of Arms delivered a speech that the assembled people then echoed.

During the applause and boos, one individual could be heard.

The national anthem was then sung, but afterward, republican demands could be heard.

Livingston resident Donald Maclaren, 64, continued, “It’s quite disrespectful.” There are appropriate times and places to protest, but this is not one of them.

The phrase “Republic now” was screamed. Someone then started booing while they performed the three cheers.

67-year-old Liz Maclaren called it “disrespectful,” adding that “the boos sounded like one person.”

