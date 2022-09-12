Eleven migrants die in recent maritime accident in Tunisia

Tunisia’s coastguard saved 14 people after the boat, which was carrying 37 migrants to Italy, dropped on Tuesday.

According to Frontex, there were 52,000 “irregular entries” via the central Mediterranean route between January and August.

The 1,033 migrants classed as dead or missing, 960 are alleged to have drowned.

Advertisement

At least 11 persons died in a shipwreck off the shore of Tunisia, by way of 12 others still missing.

Tunisia’s coastguard saved 14 people afterward the boat, which was carrying 37 migrants to Italy, dropped on Tuesday

Five further bodies were recovered on Saturday night, the state media confirms, carrying the death toll rises to 11.

Meanwhile More than 1,000 migrants are thought to have deceased this year trying to cross the central Mediterranean.

The statistics are from the UN agency, the International Organization for Migration. Of the 1,033 migrants classed as dead or missing, 960 are alleged to have drowned.

Advertisement

The Tunisian boat set off from the Sfax region, with the boat dipping about 40 miles additional up the coast near Chebba, Mahdia.

The coastline around Sfax has develop a major leaving point for people demanding to cross the Mediterranean in the expectation of reaching Europe.

The Italian island of Lampedusa lies in amid the eastern coast of Tunisia and Sicily and is frequently a destination for those struggling to range Europe from north Africa.

According to the EU border agency Frontex, there were 52,000 “irregular entries” via the central Mediterranean route among January and August this year, with the migrants mostly from Tunisia, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

Also Read A boat sinks in the Mediterranean, leaving 22 migrants missing and a pregnant lady dead After their little rubber boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea, authorities said...